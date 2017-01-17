News


Washington County

Posted: Jan 17, 2017

Washington County Commissioners

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning for their weekly meeting, as Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The commissioners heard a presentation from Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox, over the Oklahoma Homeland Security Grant Program Award terms and conditions.

The commissioners also approved a claim for salary and benefits for the Washington County State Election Board Secretary for December.

During the Commissioner's Report, Cox told the commissioners that he thought the county dodged a bullet on last weekends ice storms. Cox says “We had basically zero traffic issues, and I commend that to the pro-activeness of the crews.”

All other items were approved, and all reciepts were received. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioner's Meeting Room.


