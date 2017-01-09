Posted: Jan 17, 2017 5:43 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2017 5:43 PM

This week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Jake Bruno from Osage County Planning and Zoning provided an update, the commissioners discussed whether to repair or replacement the heating and air systems at the Osage County Fairgrounds, and approved to surplussing of firearms for retiring officers from the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Jake Bruno from Osage County Planning and Zoning discussed numerous topics during his report, including wind farms in Osage County, Oil and Gas production and the inspection process, the newly constructed Canyon Creek Campground, and Tulsa Botanic Gardens. Bruno has discussed during previous meetings the upcoming improvements at the Tulsa Botanic Gardens, an soon the gardens will be requesting a Conditional use permit from the county to build a new event center. The new event center will be capable of hosting weddings, business meetings, along with other educational events.

Last week Amos Adetula from Amos Electrical and Mechanical discussed with the Commissioners that the heating and air units on the AG Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds needed repaired or replaced. This week the Commissioners returned with three quotes for repairs and for full unit replacement. Of the three quotes Amos Electrical and Mechanical was the low bid, and the Commissioners chose to replace the units rather than repair the existing aged systems. The existing York units will be replaced with new York units at $9,240 each or $36,960 total.

Lastly the Commissioners discussed the surplussing of service weapons for the Osage County Sheriffs Office. The retiring officers Otis Hughes, Lou Ann Brown, and Sheriff Ty Koch wish to keep their service weapons upon retiring from the Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Commissioners approved their request. District #3 Commissioner Darren McKinney also wished to thank the officers for their years of service to Osage County and all of their accomplishments.