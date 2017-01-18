Posted: Jan 18, 2017 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2017 2:06 PM

The Dewey City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night, as Martin Luther King Jr. Day was on Monday.

The council received audit reports from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, then approved the reports. This catches the City of Dewey up on audit reports until the end of 2017.

During the citizens input portion, several citizens raised concern over the Fair Grounds. The citizens wanted the City Council to put pressure on the Washington County Commissioners. The council explained that they just wanted an opportunity from the commissioners, and urged the citizens that they need to create some pressure on the commissioners to get a response from them.

All other items were approved.