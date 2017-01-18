Posted: Jan 18, 2017 2:30 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2017 2:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The authority approved the fiscal year 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 audits. This will catch up the Dewey Public Works Authority on audits until the 2017 audit.

There was no new business to be discussed, however, City Manager Kevin Trease wanted to note that a crane should be coming Saturday to start dismantling the old water tower.

Trease also wanted to say that no sand was used on the roads in this past weekend's ice storms. All other items were approved in the meeting.