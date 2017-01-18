Posted: Jan 18, 2017 2:41 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2017 2:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition Program is now looking for 2017 Summer Food Service Program sponsoring organizations. Eligible sponsors include public or governmental agencies, private, non-profit residential summer camps and private, non-profit organizations.

This program provides nutritious meals for children from needy areas who participate in summer educational or recreational programs as well as for eligible children enrolled in summer camps.

The Summer Food Service Program provides nutritious meals at no charge to children during the summer when school is not in session. Children age 18 and under may receive meals through SFSP. A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability as determined by a State or local educational agency, and who participates during the school year in a public or non-profit private school program is also eligible to receive meals.

To become a SFSP sponsor and to learn more about the required upcoming training, contact Franza Schrader at (405) 522-4943 or franza.schrader@sde.ok.gov.

