Posted: Jan 19, 2017 5:00 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 5:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City Superintendent for the City of Caney resigns his post. Craig Evans made the announcement yesterday evening in a social media post. Evans is stepping down after dealing with water issues that became worse during late December when a water line breaks caused the community to lose water pressure and, at times, water completely. Evans has been at odds recently with City Administrator Fred Gress who has also been under fire by some residents, over the way water issues have been handled at Caney City Hall.