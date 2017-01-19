Posted: Jan 19, 2017 5:05 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 5:05 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Improvements continue at Woolaroc. Woolaroc Chief Executive Officer Bob Fraser says work goes on to replace all of the floors in Rooms 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the museum. Fraser says the Woolaroc Museum remains open during the renovations but some of the rooms may be partially blocked off while the repairs are taking place.

Fraser wants you to know that because of the ongoing work, you can get in to Woolaroc now for only half price at the Front Gate -- $6 for adults, $5 for 65 and over through January 31st. Woolaroc thanks you for your patience and your support which allows the improvements to happen.