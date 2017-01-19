Posted: Jan 19, 2017 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 1:55 PM

Adam Hooper

A $150,000 bond has been set for a Porter man who allegedly ran away from officers from a traffic violation. 26-year old Gary Lee Poindexter, Jr. is charged with eluding a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspected licence, and defective tail lights. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle with a defective tail lights with red tape hanging off both driver and passenger sides at the intersection of Johnstone Avenue and Adams Blvd.



A court affidavit states that the vehicle ran through stop signs and going 50 mph. The vehicle stopped at 16th and Keeler. Reportedly, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away. Bartlesville police officers were able to find Poindexter a short time later. Officers found in Poindexter's possession a bag of meth.



Court records indicate that Poindexter has priors in Tulsa and Wagoner counties. Poindexter's next court date is February 3rd.