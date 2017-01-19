Posted: Jan 19, 2017 3:18 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 3:18 PM

Ben Nicholas

The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this flu season has risen to six with one additional death during the past week.



The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported the latest death was in Tulsa County and, based on previous reports, the latest victim was 65 or older. Five of this season's deaths have been people 65 or older and the third was between the ages of 5 and 17.



Tulsa County has now had three deaths this season while Johnston, Logan and Rogers counties have had one each.



The department reports 311 people hospitalized during the season that began in early October, including 73 in Tulsa County, 46 in Oklahoma County, 21 in Cleveland County and 18 in Creek County.

