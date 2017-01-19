Posted: Jan 19, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Leaders in Tulsa say the majority of projects funded by the 15-year Vision Tulsa program will be funded in the next five years.



Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum released a timeline Wednesday of when projects will be funded under the tax, which voters approved extending last year. The schedule calls for more than $400 million to be spent on 27 projects over the next five years.



Those projects include improvements to the Zink Dam, a new BMX national headquarters, infrastructure improvements at Tulsa's airport, an expansion at the Gilcrease Museum and a new pedestrian bridge.



The city plans to begin issuing bonds this spring for the projects.

