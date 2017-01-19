Posted: Jan 19, 2017 4:16 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 4:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

Many of Oklahoma’s student leaders met this morning with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister to discuss the state’s public education system and share their ideas about how to strengthen it. The gathering marked the first meeting of the 2017-2018 Superintendent’s Advisory Council, which consists of 99 high school students from across the state, 31 of whom are returning members who served on last year’s inaugural council.

Hofmeister says “It is so important that student voices inform the decisions we make in public education. They are not only its front-line stakeholders but the future leaders of our state and the parents of those we will serve in the coming years.”

The group gathered in the Blue Room of the State Capitol to discuss three of OSDE’s top initiatives: redefining the senior year, defining a well-rounded education, and ensuring safe, supported and engaged school communities. Students participated in small-group discussions and provided feedback on all three topics.

Jack Williams of Bartlesville says “The State Department of Education values student input. This is really the first chance many of us have had to meet with people from dramatically different districts, ranging from 30 kids in their graduating class to 400 or 500. It’s a really great opportunity.”

Members of the council were nominated by the superintendents of their districts. The group will meet again later this spring.