Posted: Jan 19, 2017 8:23 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2017 8:25 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles A. McCall has announced committee assignments for standing House committees and appropriation subcommittees of the 56th Oklahoma Legislature.

Making the announcement, Speaker McCall said he is very thankful that each house member is willing to serve where they are most needed. McCall says tere is a lot of work to do, and we have a short amount of time to do it.

Bartlesville's state representatives each chair a committee and serve on several others. Earl

Sears serves on the Appropriations and Budget Committee and chairs the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on the Finance. He also serves on the Banking, Financial Services & Pensions Committee; and the Higher Education & Career Tech Committee.

Representative Travis Dunlap chairs the Children, Youth & Family Services Committee. Dunlap also serves on the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Human Service; Energy & Natural Resources Committee;and the Higher Education & Career Tech Committee.

Speaker McCall says The members each have unique skillsets and experiences that will serve Oklahoma well and they will help accomplish more of the work the people sent them here to do

The House has reduced the number of committees by four for the 56th Legislature, which begins on February 6, 2017.