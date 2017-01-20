Posted: Jan 20, 2017 9:34 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2017 9:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Four people are in the Osage County jail on first-degree murder charges. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation contacted the Osage County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon at about 1 o'clock with a request from the Perry Police Department regarding a missing man from that community.

Information from the OSBI indicated that Eric Hartung was missing. Hartung had reportedly been killed in Hominy and his body then dumped on a rural Osage County road.



Osage County Investigators and Perry Police met with OSBI in southern Osage County near Cleveland, Oklahoma and joined in the investigation. They found Hartung's body on New Prue Road in Osage County just minutes after 4 o'clock.

The investigation continued back to Hominy where investigators were able to obtain and execute a search warrant at the home where the alleged murder occurred. During the investigation authorities located and arrested four suspects for First Degree Murder. Crocket Daniel Beckham, white male, age 26; Helena Christina Jones, American Indian female, age 43; Tillman Caudy Wells III, white male, age 30 were all located and arrested in Hominy, Oklahoma. Sillwater police located and arrested 23 year-old Able Dale Horton.

Agencies involved in the investigation were OSBI, Perry Police Department, Payne County Sheriff's Department, Stillwater Police Department, Hominy Police Department, and the Osage County Sheriff's Office.