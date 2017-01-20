Posted: Jan 20, 2017 10:55 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2017 10:55 AM

Bill Lynch

You have waited patiently to see the effect of the opening of The Pioneer Woman's Mercantile on the City of Pawhuska's economy. The numbers are in.

City Manager, Mike McCartney spoke with us concerning the sales tax numbers. McCartney says he was excited to share that the figures for the first half of November 2016 were well above those for 2015. In sales tax dollars, November 2016 saw receipts of $83,016.42. That's a significant increase from the $70,537.99 in 2015. For the first half of December the numbers looked even better. As of December 16, 2016 sales tax income for the City was $103,310.13. In other words, a nearly $14,000 dollar increase from the 2015 figure of $89,342.40.

While some may have expected higher numbers based on traffic and sales through the Mercantile, McCartney says the figures are promising and he is anxious to see the numbers for the second half of December. Those figures should be available the second week of February.