Posted: Jan 20, 2017 1:35 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2017 1:35 PM

Adam Hooper

There are some jury trials that are coming up in the next few weeks at the Washington County Courthouse. The cases that are scheduled on the trial docket include aggravated assault and battery, sexual battery, petit larceny, and lewd molestation.



One of the cases that was suppose to being on Monday has been delayed until February 21st. Lloyd Ray Conner, Sr. is charged with kidnapping, rape, robbery, domestic abuse, threats to kill, and vehicle theft.

