Posted: Jan 20, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2017 3:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

An energy company has laid off 66 employees at its headquarters in Tulsa.



The Tulsa World reports Samson Resources Corp. confirmed the layoffs Thursday. As of fall 2016, Samson employed about 200 people in Tulsa and nearly 400 people company-wide.



The company, which drills shale oil, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2015 when it was more than $4 billion in debt. The case reveals the sale of several oil-and-gas property interests in order to raise more than $600 million for creditors.



The Chapter 11 basic terms that Samson and the groups it owes agreed to serves to preserve the company, whereas the unsecured creditor's plan would have liquidated it.