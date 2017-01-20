Posted: Jan 20, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2017 3:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man who is accused of murdering and abusing his four-month old daughter has a trial date scheduled for Monday. Jesse Carlos Pesti is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. Bartlesville police received a 9-1-1 call on March 14th from the child's mother saying Pesti had slapped the child on the right side of the face.



Officers went to an apartment in the 300 block of SW Santa Fe Avenue. According to a court affidavit, Pesti was holding the child when the police arrived and wouldn't allow officers to take the victim. When the ambulance arrived to examine the child, Pesti tried to go through officers and paramedics to get a hold of the victim. The child was taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center and was transferred to a Tulsa Hospital with a skull fracture. The child later died from the injuries.

This story originally reported by Adam Hooper