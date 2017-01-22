News





Posted: Jan 22, 2017 8:36 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2017 8:36 AM

Absentee Voting

Dave Wooddell

Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, reminds voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the February 14 Annual School Election for the Tulsa Technology, Skiatook and Collinsville Schools, have until February 8 to apply. Voters may apply for an absentee ballot by filling out a form at the Election Board Office at 420 S. Johnstone. You may also apply by mail or fax. As an alternative to voting by mail, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on February 9 or 10 from 8 AM to 6 PM. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty to assist in-person absentee voters. For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.