Posted: Jan 23, 2017 10:09 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 10:09 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Here's your opportunity to nominate a Bartlesville teacher who has made a significant difference for the 2017 Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award.

Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award selection committee chair, Angie Linthacum says there are many reasons to make a nomination. Students often nominate teachers who are helping or have helped them succeed. Students and parents may recognize a counselor who helped them plan a path to college. Peers may recognize a mentoring teacher.

The Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation award is a memorial tribute by Hans and Kathy Schmoldt to honor Hans' brother Kurt, a 1975 College High graduate who had a deep appreciation for teachers. The cash award recognizes a current, full-time Bartlesville teacher, coach or counselor who exemplifies the dynamic qualities of an outstanding educator and citizen.

Nominees for the Teacher Appreciation Award should communicate effectively with students, parents, administrators, and other teachers. They should engage students in creative and imaginative learning activities and inspire them to do their best and try harder if they fail.

The 2017 Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award will be presented during the Celebration of Bartlesville Teachers program March 28th.

We have a link to the nomination form online as part of this story or you can pick one up at any school office.