Nowata County

Commissioners Have Little Business

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners only had a few business items to present Monday morning.  The Commissioners had no new information regarding the E-911 program.  The item will be brought up again at next week's meeting.

Commissioners tabled a declaration of surplus and a resolution for disposal of equipment from the secretary of the board.

The next Nowata County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Monday morning, January 30th at 9 o'clock in the Annex Meeting Room, across the street from the courthouse.


