Posted: Jan 23, 2017 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 10:26 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners only had a few business items to present Monday morning. The Commissioners had no new information regarding the E-911 program. The item will be brought up again at next week's meeting.



Commissioners tabled a declaration of surplus and a resolution for disposal of equipment from the secretary of the board.



The next Nowata County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Monday morning, January 30th at 9 o'clock in the Annex Meeting Room, across the street from the courthouse.