Posted: Jan 23, 2017 11:01 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 11:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Collinsville building collapsed after a car smashed into it Monday morning.

The building houses the Silver Dollar Cafe and is located at 11th and Main Street.

The impact knocked down the front wall of the building which caused a major section of the roof to collapse. The car was still inside the building as of mid-day.

The crash happened at about 10:30 Monday morning. Witnesses told police the car clipped a vehicle parked outside the building, went through some bushes then drove into the building.

A firefighter reports the car knocked down the main support pillar at the front of the building. He said the next support pillar is what stopped the car.

The cafe is closed on Mondays so no one was inside at the time.

The driver climbed out of the car and got out of the building on his own. Paramedics treated him at the scene but said he didn't appear to be hurt.

Police closed Main Street, which is also Highway 20, for a couple of blocks on either side of the scene.

The fire department says the rest of the building, especially the west wall, is in danger of collapsing so no one will be allowed to get near it until it can be stabilized.