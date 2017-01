Posted: Jan 23, 2017 11:42 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 11:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Commissioners will close a portion of County Road North 4000 Tuesday morning. North 4000 will be closed between West 1300 and West 1400 from 7 to 3 each day for approximately two weeks. Traffic on Road West 1300 will have restricted traffic for the next two weeks due to repairs.