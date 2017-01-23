Posted: Jan 23, 2017 12:56 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 12:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The filing for the Washington County Free Fair Board Election has started, and will run through Friday. Those wishing to file may do so by filling out a form at the Office of the Washington County Clerk, located at 400 South Johnstone, Suite 100.



The election of the Directors of the Washington County Free Fair Board will be held on February 14, from 7-to-7. The district shops will be the locations of voting.



District 1 Shop, 371 W. Weldon, Copan



District 2 Shop, 399000 W. 1500 Road, Dewey



District 3 Shop, 371 Third, Ramona



The county commissioner holding the election may request proof of residency and a voter registration card of the county to qualify electors.