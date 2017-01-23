Posted: Jan 23, 2017 12:56 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 12:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. The commissioners announced that the filing period for the Washington County Free Fair Board is now open, and will be open until January 27, which is Friday. Those wishing to file may do so at the Office of the Washington County Clerk at 400 South Johnstone.



The commissioners approved a bridge plan for a creek in Northern Washington County. Bridge Number 23775(04) will be placed near West 800 Road.



Finally, Commissioner Mike Bouvier recently had surgery. He is still working, but would like to thank former commissioner Linda Herndon for her offer of help.



All other items were approved, and all receipts were received.