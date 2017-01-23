Posted: Jan 23, 2017 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 2:35 PM

Adam Hooper

A Topeka, Kansas man is in custody after being arrested on a warrant for allegedly robbing a Bartlesville store back in November of 2016. 19-year old Terry Carmichael Smith, The Third, is charged with first degree robbery. Smith was in concert with Jaylon Darion Neal of Independence, Kansas, who has a warrant out for his arrest.



Bartlesville police investigated a robbery at the Casey's General Store in Bartlesville where two people wearing Halloween masks demanded money. According to a court affidavit, the suspects were armed with a tire iron and a hammer. When the clerk refused to comply, one of the suspects hit the clerk with a tire iron. Both men took cash and ran off. The authorities believe both suspects were involved in another robbery in Caney, Kansas.



Smith's next court date is February 3rd. Bond was set at $75,000.