Posted: Jan 23, 2017 2:37 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 2:37 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of murdering and abusing his four-month old daughter, has his trial suspended. The state filed an order for mental competency. Jesse Carlos Pesti is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. The court has temporary suspended the case until February 15th for a review hearing.



Bartlesville police received a 9-1-1 call on March 14, 2016 from the child's mother saying Pesti had slapped the child on the right side of the face.



Officers went to an apartment in the 300 block of Southwest Santa Fe. According to a court affidavit, Pesti was holding the child when the police arrived and wouldn't allow officers to take the victim. When the ambulance arrived to examine the child, Pesti tried to go through officers and paramedics to get a hold of the victim. The child was taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center and was transferred to a Tulsa hospital with a skill fracture. The child later died from the injuries.