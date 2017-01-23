Posted: Jan 23, 2017 3:57 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2017 3:57 PM

A man charged with arson appeared in court on Friday. 39-year old Veris Gene Young of Bartlesville is charged with one count of first degree arson.



Witness say Young and another man set fire to the home. A report indicates gasoline was used to set the house on fire, however, the men made approximately five attempts before they were able to burn the home.



Young's next court date will be on February 28. where he will face a preliminary hearing. In Oklahoma, arson is a felony.