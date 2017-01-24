Posted: Jan 24, 2017 11:10 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 11:10 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Assessor’s Office Will be holding several taxpayer assistance days across the county. Taxpayers of rural Washington County will have the opportunity for applying for all eligible property tax exemptions at locations close to home. Residents may also hand-deliver any of their applicable personal property renditions to the assessor’s office.

According to County Assessor Todd Mathes, there are several exemptions available to taxpayers. However, Mathes says that businesses and all owners of mobile homes and farm equipment are still required by law to render their assessments yearly.

The Assessor’s Office will first be in Vera on Wednesday.

Vera Vera Grocery, Wednesday, January 25 9 a.m. to noon

Ramona Ramona City Hall, Wednesday, January 25 1 to 4 p.m.

Ochelata Ochelata City Hall, Thursday, January 26 9 a.m. to noon

Dewey Arvest Bank Branding Iron Room, January 26 1 to 4 p.m.

Copan Copan City Hall, Friday, January 27 9 a.m. to 4