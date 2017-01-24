News


Washington County

Posted: Jan 24, 2017 11:10 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 11:10 AM

Assessor’s Office Conducts Taxpayer Days

Share on RSS

 

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Assessor’s Office Will be holding several taxpayer assistance days across the county. Taxpayers of rural Washington County will have the opportunity for applying for all eligible property tax exemptions at locations close to home. Residents may also hand-deliver any of their applicable personal property renditions to the assessor’s office.

According to County Assessor Todd Mathes, there are several exemptions available to taxpayers. However, Mathes says that businesses and all owners of mobile homes and farm equipment are still required by law to render their assessments yearly.

The Assessor’s Office will first be in Vera on Wednesday.

 

Vera                    Vera Grocery, Wednesday, January 25                                9 a.m. to noon

Ramona               Ramona City Hall, Wednesday, January 25                        1 to 4 p.m.

Ochelata             Ochelata City Hall, Thursday, January 26                             9 a.m. to noon

Dewey                Arvest Bank Branding Iron Room, January 26                     1 to 4 p.m.

Copan                 Copan City Hall, Friday, January 27                                       9 a.m. to 4 


« Back to News