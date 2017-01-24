Posted: Jan 24, 2017 12:32 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 12:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

The annual Polar Plunge is making it's way to Northern Oklahoma this year. The Polar Plunge is an event where individuals jump into freezing water at various locations all throughout Oklahoma to raise money for the Special Olympics Oklahoma.



There are several scheduled dates around the state, but residents of Bartlesville won't have to travel far to participate. The Polar Plunge will be in Bartlesville on January 28.



Many Polar Plungers arrive in costume, however it is not required. What is required though, is registration. Special Olympics Development Director Jennifer Lightle says that registration is $75, but participants can sign up the day of the event as well.



This years goal for the state is to raise $300,000.



To become a Polar Plunger or for more information, you can visit www.mysook.org