Posted: Jan 24, 2017 2:51 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 2:51 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who was out on an $100,000 bond on pending felony charges, is back in the Washington County Jail after being arrested on a burglary charge. A probable cause hearing took place Tuesday afternoon for 28-year old Vernon Lee Dover, Jr. for possession of stolen property and burglary.



Bartlesville police investigated a burglary that took place in the 3700 block of Southeast Henrietta. A court affidavit states that a WIFI surveillance camera was taken. The authorities identified the suspect on video as the one who took the camera. Reportedly, officers learned that the suspect was staying at the Travelers Motel and served a search warrant. The police found the stolen camera and other items.



Bond was set at $200,000.