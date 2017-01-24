Posted: Jan 24, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 2:52 PM

Adam Hooper

An $100,000 bond has been set for a Tulsa man who allegedly attacked his girlfriend and threaten to kill her. 26-year old Brian Matthew Isaak is charged with threaten to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery. Bartlesville police received a report of a man with three guns walking down the street. The alleged incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of Southeast Melmart.



According to a court affidavit, Isaak's girlfriend claimed the suspect pushed her stomach, grabbed her throat, pushed her to the ground, pointed a small black semi-auto pistol, and threaten to kill her. Isaak told the police he left the scene because the victim was drinking and didn't want to fight.



Court records indicate that Isaak has priors in Tulsa County. His next court date is February 3rd.