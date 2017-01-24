Posted: Jan 24, 2017 7:07 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 7:07 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Allegations of possible employee-involved theft from the Osage County Jail have resulted in an arrest. Those allegations were brought recently to the attention of Sheriff Eddie Virden. It was alleged that an employee was taking cellular phones from inmate property and later selling those phones for money.

An investigation of the allegations revealed this had occurred sixteen times over the past six months. Two of those offenses occurred after Sheriff Virden took office this month.

The investigation also determined there was Probable Cause to arrest Osage County Jail Corrections Officer Jason Gray for embezzlement. Formal charges are pending from District Attorney Rex Duncan against Gray in the Osage County District Court.

Sheriff Virden says his office has a zero tolerance for this type of action by an employee.

