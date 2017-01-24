Posted: Jan 24, 2017 7:46 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2017 7:46 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville community has proven once again to be a hero to those in need. The Bartlesville Regional United Way announced Tuesday night that despite tough economic times, you rallied behind the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s “The Hero In U” Annual Campaign.



The Bartlesville Regional United Way raised $2,419,571, surpassing its goal of $2 million by more than $400,000, with a few pledges still to be received. This is the second highest amount raised in their 77-year history.

Campaign Chairs Rick and Kathy Loyd announced the results at a reception hosted at the Bartlesville Community Center.

United Way President and Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Cary said that for a community of our size to raise so much money is a great feat and a testament to the generosity of everyone who contributed to our campaign. A tough economic climate often means that our funded programs see more people seeking their services, so the money raised is more crucial than ever.

The money raised will help fund the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s 13 partner agencies and three initiatives, each of whom is meeting a critical need. The Bartlesville Regional United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community.