Posted: Jan 25, 2017 6:15 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 6:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Driving a motorcycle at an unsafe speed led to a Tuesday afternoon accident four miles east of Ramona. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 44 year-oild Justin Heath Barnes of Nowata was westbound on County Road 3500 at a high rate of speed at about 5-thirty. He lost control of his Harley Davidson and traveled 47 feet off the roadway before stopping.

Air Evac transported Barnes to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa where he waas admitted in stable condition with head and internal injuries. Barnes was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.