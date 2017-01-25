Posted: Jan 25, 2017 10:52 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 10:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Honda of Bartlesville and Bartlesville police are asking for your help to locate a stolen truck. Someone stole the truck Wednesday morning from the dealership.

The truck is described as a black 2013 F-150 super crew pickup with Oklahoma license plates 308KTN. The truck was last seen headed northbound on U. S. 75 from the Honda of Bartlesville dealership.

If you see this truck you are asked to call Bartlesville police at 918-338-4001 or the Honda dealership at 918-333-3333 immediately.