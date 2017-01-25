Posted: Jan 25, 2017 11:17 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 11:28 AM

Ben Nicholas

Two Oklahoma high school students have been named this year’s state delegates to the 55th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program, which brings together two student leaders from every state and Washington D.C. for a week-long trip to the nation’s capital.

Pranoy Behera of Bartlesville High School and Andrew Hill of Norman North High School will join 102 other delegates from around the country in Washington D.C.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says “Pranoy and Drew’s numerous academic achievements and records of service within their local communities exemplify student excellence in Oklahoma.”



Behera serves as president of Bartlesville High School's chapter of the National Honor Society and regional ambassador for the National Society of High School Scholars. He also volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma and the symphonic orchestra. Recently selected as a National Merit semifinalist, Behera also enjoys speech and debate class and plays violin in his school’s honor orchestra.

During their trip to Washington D.C. this spring, Behera and Hill will meet with officials from every branch of government and related fields, including members of Congress, congressional staff, the President, a Supreme Court justice, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and members of the national media.

Both students were chosen by Superintendent Hofmeister after an application process that adhered to high standards set by the USSYP.

Behera and Hill will also receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue their studies in government, history and public affairs.