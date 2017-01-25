Posted: Jan 25, 2017 11:26 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 11:31 AM

A Dewey man plead guilty to charges related to an 8.2 million dollar K2 conspiracy. John Ray James of Dewey pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Claire V. Eagan to his role in a conspiracy related to the purchase and sale of $8.2 million of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, at three retail smoke shops in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.

At his change of plea hearing, James admitted that he bought products between October of 2011 and October 2014. James said he purchased products for resale that were falsely labeled as “potpourri,” “aromatherapy,” and “not for human consumption” which he knew contained synthetic drugs that customers purchased for human consumption.

U. S. Attorney Danny Williams says Synthetic drugs are a serious health threat that is especially dangerous to the young people of our communities. He says the synthetic drugs are sold with harmless sounding names to impressionable youth who are typically unaware of the harmful chemicals they are ingesting. The chemicals in these drugs imported from China and Hong Kong are not approved for human consumption and have led to psychotic episodes, seizures and even death.

Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter stated that the successful conclusion of this investigation represents what can be achieved when law enforcement, the medical community, educators and concerned parents come together for the welfare of our children. Synthetic cannabinoids are unpredictably dangerous and can be deadly.



James will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition, James agreed to the forfeiture of seized funds in the amount $1.7 million.

The investigation is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Catherine J. Depew.