Posted: Jan 25, 2017 1:06 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 1:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

Phase 2 of the project at Johnstone Park is nearing completion. Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says that crews finished off the Phase 2 concrete work last week, with the completion of a loading zone on the north side of the 6,000 square foot, open-sided pavilion.



Phase 3 of the project includes the construction of a brick paver plaza on the south side of the pavilion, as well as a 10-foot-wide perimeter sidewalk on the southeast and north sides.



Phase 3 should be ready to advertise for bids in the upcoming weeks.

