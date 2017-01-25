Posted: Jan 25, 2017 3:46 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 3:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Safety Complex 1/25/16 5PM Ben



Work is ongoing at the Bartlesville Public Safety Complex. Construction started last spring and is set for completion in February.



Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says that there have been some delays, but things are almost done.



The complex consists of a new police station and an expanded Central Fire Station. Firefighters moved into the new living quarters in December 2016, and fire administration will move to the new facility from City Hall in the coming weeks. Siemers says some cleanup is still needed in the building, but the complete move is still coming.







The tentative date for completion is February 13.



