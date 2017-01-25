Posted: Jan 25, 2017 4:56 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2017 4:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Authority approved their financials for November and December 2016. The authority then heard a presentation and approved extensions on grant agreements for two properties. Both properties were showing progress, however, these will be the final extensions granted by the authority.

All other items were approved.