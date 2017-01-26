News
Washington County
Posted: Jan 26, 2017 12:50 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 12:50 PM
Certified Healthy Oklahoma Award Winners
The Washington County Health Department has announced that 8 local entities have been awarded Certified Healthy status for 2016. Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all. The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants, and schools.
A crucial factor to improving the health of Oklahoma is providing a variety of opportunities for residents to make healthier choices where they live, work, learn, play, and pray. Certified Healthy Oklahoma meets this challenge by recognizing a wide variety of entities that encourage health-focused behaviors and policies.
Certifications are awarded at the Basic, Merit, and Excellence levels, dependent upon number of criteria fulfilled. The following entities received recognition by the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program, sorted by program area and certification level:
Certified Healthy Business
Excellence:
Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service- Washington County
Tri County Tech
Washington County Health Department
Merit:
Jane Phillips Memorial Medical Center
Truity Credit Union
Basic:
Washington County Department of Human Services
Certified Healthy Early Childhood Program
Merit:
Jennifer’s Family Childcare Home
Certified Healthy School
Merit:
Woodrow Wilson Elementary
All award winners will be acknowledged at a ceremony and luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Norman on March 1, 2017 and are also listed on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, The State Chamber, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.
