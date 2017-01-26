Posted: Jan 26, 2017 12:50 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 12:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Health Department has announced that 8 local entities have been awarded Certified Healthy status for 2016. Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all. The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants, and schools.

A crucial factor to improving the health of Oklahoma is providing a variety of opportunities for residents to make healthier choices where they live, work, learn, play, and pray. Certified Healthy Oklahoma meets this challenge by recognizing a wide variety of entities that encourage health-focused behaviors and policies.

Certifications are awarded at the Basic, Merit, and Excellence levels, dependent upon number of criteria fulfilled. The following entities received recognition by the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program, sorted by program area and certification level:



Certified Healthy Business

Excellence:

Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service- Washington County

Tri County Tech

Washington County Health Department



Merit:

Jane Phillips Memorial Medical Center

Truity Credit Union



Basic:

Washington County Department of Human Services



Certified Healthy Early Childhood Program

Merit:

Jennifer’s Family Childcare Home



Certified Healthy School

Merit:

Woodrow Wilson Elementary



All award winners will be acknowledged at a ceremony and luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Norman on March 1, 2017 and are also listed on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.

The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, The State Chamber, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.