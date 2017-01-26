Posted: Jan 26, 2017 3:02 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 3:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Republican state representative from Tulsa who's accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants now says he will appear before a special closed-door state House committee that's investigating the allegations.



Rep. Dan Kirby told The Associated Press in a text message Thursday that he will testify before the committee on Friday.



Kirby said last week that he wouldn't cooperate with the inquiry, voicing concerns about the secretive nature of the panel. In response, House Speaker Charles McCall suspended Kirby's chairmanship of a House committee.



The special committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Kirby and Democratic state Rep. William Fourkiller as well as the use of government funds to settle a wrongful-termination claim filed by one of Kirby's accusers.



Kirby and Fourkiller have denied the allegations.

