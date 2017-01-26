Posted: Jan 26, 2017 3:03 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 3:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

Republicans in the Oklahoma Senate have released a 2017 legislative agenda that Senate President Mike Schulz says is focused on making the state more prosperous.



The agenda released Thursday includes eliminating what is called "excessive regulations" to stimulate the economy, diversifying the state economy and finding tax incentives that create jobs while eliminating ineffective incentives.



The plan also calls for efforts to raise teacher pay by reducing administrative and overhead costs, support of law enforcement and monitoring criminal justice reform, promote access to quality health care, improving foster care and adoption services and supporting military families and military veterans.



Republicans hold a 42-6 majority in the state Senate and a 75-26 advantage in the House when the session begins February 6.

