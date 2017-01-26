Posted: Jan 26, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 3:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Police believe the fatal shooting of a gas station owner during a double-homicide and robbery Sunday in Sapulpa was premeditated.



Police Maj. Mike Reed tells the Tulsa World that the gas station's surveillance video indicates the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Mohid Khandker might have been planned. The suspect also fatally shot 40-year-old Robert Fields in the store, which police say was likely unplanned.



Surveillance video shows a man entering the store while Khandker stands behind the counter. An arrest report says the man then goes behind Khandker and shoots him in the back of the head.



The report alleges the man then shoots Fields in the face when he enters the store.



Police also say the suspect took several cartons of cigarettes and moves the register to the backroom, where it was found empty by officials.

