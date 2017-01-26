Posted: Jan 26, 2017 3:32 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 3:32 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man remains in the Washington County Jail after being arrested for taking items. 28-year old Vernon Lee Dover, Jr. is charged with two counts of knowingly concealing stolen property.



Bartlesville police investigated a burglary that took place in the 3700 block of Southeast Henrietta. A court affidavit states that a WIFI surveillance camera was taken. The authorities identified the suspect on video as the one who took the camera. Reportedly, officers learned that the suspect was staying at the Travelers Motel and served a search warrant. The police found the stolen camera and other items.



Dover has other cases pending in Washington County. His next court date is February 3rd. Bond remains at $200,000.