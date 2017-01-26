Posted: Jan 26, 2017 3:58 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2017 3:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Danny C. Williams Sr. announced that 37-year-old Thomas Heath Davis pled guilty to possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) with intent to distribute. Chief United States District Court Judge Gregory K. Frizzell will sentence Davis on May 1, 2017.



On September 14, 2016, Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division executed a search warrant on the Davis residence. TPD officers found hundreds of dosage units of LSD in the bedroom. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website, “LSD is a potent hallucinogen that has a high potential for abuse, but currently has no accepted medical use in treatment in the United States.”



TPD officers also found approximately $21,000, numerous firearms, three working digital scales, large quantities of plastic baggies, a vacuum sealer, and a money counter. Davis attempted to flee the jurisdiction and failed to appear in court on January 5, 2017. He was quickly apprehended the next day by TPD officers and deputies with the United States Marshals Service.



Davis faces a maximum sentence of twenty years of imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and at least three years of supervised release following a sentence of imprisonment.



This case was investigated by the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, DEA, USMS, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Neal C. Hong.



