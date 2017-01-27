Posted: Jan 27, 2017 8:43 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2017 8:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Out of 10 finalists in the 2017 Central Middle School Geographic Bee, 8th-grader, Sara Wiley emerged as the school champion on Tuesday. Eighth grader Aaron Lehman was runner-up.

At home or in their social studies class, students at CMS enthusiastically prepared throughout the year for this year’s bee. Every student had the opportunity to participate in classroom bees, but only 10 winners could go on to compete in the school-wide bee. Those contestants were 7-th grader, Braden Gerth; 6th-grader, Thomas Parsley; 7th-grader, Annabelle Kelly; 8th-grader, Kyle Peterson; 6th-grader, Jarrett Moore; 8th-grader, Sara Wiley; 8th-grader, Aaron Lehman; 6th-grader, Lane O’Bannion; 8th-grader, John Steward; and 8th-grader, Christopher Cooper.

The school-wide competition in Central Middle School’s auditorium lasted just under an hour. The championship round eventually included Sara Wiley and Aaron Lehman, with the victory going to Sara. She will soon compete for a place in the statewide Oklahoma Geographic Bee on March 31st, which feeds into the National Geographic Bee. That event will be held on May 15th through the 17th in Washington, D.C.