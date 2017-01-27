Posted: Jan 27, 2017 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2017 3:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Republican Party will hold their Precinct Meetings on Tuesday, February 7, at Bambinos Bistro downtown.

The meeting begins at 7 pm and we will be electing Precinct Officials and putting forth resolutions for the County Convention.



The Washington County Republican Convention will be held February 25, 10 am at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Lyon Hall. Registration begins at 9 am with invited guest Congressman Jim Bridenstine.



To be a delegate to the County Convention you must have been at the Precinct Meeting or notified your Precinct Chair or County Chairman of your intent to be a voting delegate to the convention.





For more information contact Mike Dunlap at 918-914-9182.