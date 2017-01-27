Posted: Jan 27, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2017 3:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tonight, you are invited to the annual Bruins on Broadway fundraiser show. The event is held in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Bartlesville High School Campus at 7:00.



Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. All proceeds go the budget for the Spring 2017 musical. The musical chosen for this year's production will be announced to the audience at the end of the show. Bruins on Broadway features group and solo performances of songs from Broadway musicals.



Bruins on Broadway is organized by the BHS Young Artists Organization, consisting of students from the various fine arts groups.