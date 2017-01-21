Posted: Jan 27, 2017 3:16 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2017 3:16 PM

The Bartlesville Pom Squad competed this past weekend in Lee's Summit, Missouri at the Lee's Summit North Dance competition. The Bartlesville Varsity Pom team won first in the Pom division, placed 2nd in Hip Hop, and 6th in Lyrical. They were also awarded "Outstanding Showmanship” for their Pom routine.



The Bartlesville JV Pom squad also won first in the in the Pom and Lyrical division.



Sophomore Cassie Harding and freshman Gloria Castillo were Duet Winners. Cassie took 4th and 5th in the sophomore solo division with her two solos. Heidi Roseborough placed 7th in the senior solo division, and Katie Newcomb placed 12th in the junior solo division. Placing 5th in the ensemble category were sophomores Kelsi Graves, Jadyn Keeler, and Mika Gillman, along with freshmen Amelia Ray and Gracie Butler.



Bartlesville Varsity Pom also won first place overall in the Varsity category at the Dance for a Cure cancer benefit in Jenks with their Hip Hop routine.



The Varsity Pom squad will be heading to Orlando, Florida in February where they will compete for a national title.